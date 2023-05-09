Outlet mall shooter bought guns legally

(NewsNation) — The weapons used in a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, were obtained legally and the shooter held neo-Nazi beliefs, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Eight people were killed, including three children, and more were injured after the shooting at the outlet mall on Saturday.

Texas DPS Regional Director Hank Sibley said the shooter acted alone and investigators have confirmed he followed a neo-Nazi ideology. On the day of the shooting, the shooter had three weapons on his person and five additional weapons in his car, all obtained legally.

Sibley said law enforcement officials are working to go through electronics obtained from the shooter’s home in hopes of finding more information. He also confirmed reports the shooter had been in the military, but was discharged early on in basic training over concerns he was not fit to serve.

The shooter had no criminal background and investigators are working to determine an exact motive. Tattoos and patches indicated he has neo-Nazi beliefs, and investigators are continuing to work on determining if he posted any materials online that could shed more light on his motive and beliefs.

Sibley said he believes the outlet mall was specifically targeted but the individual victims were chosen at random. He stressed that it is an ongoing investigation and more information will be forthcoming as the case continues.

Authorities also warned people about fake fundraisers being circulated for victims of the shooting and advised people to look into any fundraising efforts before donating.