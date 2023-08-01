Police shoot man who fired gun outside Memphis school

(NewsNation) — A potential school shooter who attempted to enter a Jewish school in Memphis, Tennessee was shot by police on Monday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, which began after a man reportedly fired shots outside the Margolin Hebrew Academy. In a statement released on Twitter, the Memphis Police Department said officers were called to the scene when the armed man began shooting outside.

The man fled the area in a red pickup truck. When located by officers who performed a traffic stop, an officer shot the suspect. Tennessee station Action News Five reported he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No students were injured at the school, administrators told WREG, which has a number of security measures in place, including a fence surrounding the property and ongoing training on how to respond to a shooter.

Authorities have not officially named the suspect or released a motive. However, Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., said in a statement the shooter was Jewish and a former student at the school.

Leaders praised both the school and the Memphis Police Department for their responses, noting that the quick response and security procedures averted a potential tragedy.