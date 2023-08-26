Shooting at Boston Caribbean festival injures 7

(NewsNation) — Police say seven people were injured in a shooting at Boston’s Caribbean festival in what they describe as an active and ongoing scene.

Police were called to reports of a shooting just before 8 a.m. in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood. Seven people were shot and injured. All victims were transported to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

Several arrests have been made in the incident and police have been confiscating guns in the neighborhood.

Police describe the scene as active and ongoing, though the festival has not been called off and is expected to continue.

City Council President Ed Flynn has urged organizers to call off the second parade of the day, which is set to happen at 1 p.m.