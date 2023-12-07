UNLV shooter was a professor who recently applied for job: Sources

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — A gunman who killed three people and injured a fourth on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday was a professor who had recently applied for a job at the university, according to sources.

The gunman, according to NewsNation affiliate KLAS sources, was identified as Anthony “Tony” Polito. He may have also had a connection to a person who works on campus.

The attack was the worst shooting in the city since October 2017, when a gunman killed 60 people and wounded more than 400 after opening fire from the window of a room at Mandalay Bay casino on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip only a couple miles from the UNLV campus.

At about 11:45 a.m., the gunman opened fire on the fourth floor of the building that houses UNLV’s Lee Business School, then went to several other floors before he was killed in a shootout with two university police detectives outside the building, UNLV Police Chief Adam Garcia said.

Authorities gave the all-clear about 40 minutes after the first report of an active shooter.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the school’s 30,000 students were on campus at the time, but Sheriff Kevin McMahill said students had been gathered outside the building to eat and play games. If police hadn’t killed the attacker, “It could have been countless additional lives taken,” he said.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, a former sheriff himself, applauded local law enforcement.

“I had no doubt that the response would be appropriate, it would be swift, it would be quick,” said Lombardo. “Today, LVMPD did a fantastic job along with the University PD.”

McMahill said that in addition to the three individuals who lost their lives, and the one recovering from the shooting, four additional individuals were taken to local hospitals for panic attacks, and two officers were treated for injuries they received while searching for victims.

Officials from UNLV said Wednesday evening that the active threat on the school’s campus had ended and that all shelter-in-place direction had been lifted. UNLV’s campus will remain closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Garcia said. It is not known yet if the campus will open next week.

UNLV’s basketball game at Dayton on Wednesday night was canceled.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KLAS in Las Vegas contributed to this report.