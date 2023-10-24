Haitian gang leader charged in kidnapping that killed US citizen

The Department of Justice seal is seen on a lectern ahead of a press conference announcing efforts against computer hacking and extortion at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC on November 28, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The leader of a Haitian gang has been charged for his role in the hostage taking of two U.S. citizens, one of whom was killed in the event, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Vitel’homme Innocent, a Haitian national and leader of the Kraze Barye gang, was indicted by a Washington, D.C., grand jury on three counts in the kidnapping of Jean Franklin and Marie Odette Franklin from their home in Haiti on Oct. 7, 2022. Marie Franklin was shot during the kidnapping, and her husband was held captive until a ransom payment was made Oct. 28, 2022, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the southern District of Florida.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to hold those responsible for violent crimes committed against U.S. citizens in Haiti,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves said in the news release. “The gangs and gang leaders in Haiti must be held accountable for their atrocities committed against innocent civilians. We will utilize all methods at our disposal to apprehend and prosecute those who commit such heinous acts.”

The indictment accuses Innocent of directing gang members to kidnap the Franklins and then engaging in ransom negotiations for Jean Franklin’s release. According to the indictment, Franklin was held in an unknown location until Oct. 28, when a ransom payment was made to the gang.

Innocent remains at large and is believed to be living in Tabarre, Haiti, the U.S. attorney’s office said. He faces life in prison if convicted.

He also faces charges in connection to the kidnapping of 16 U.S. citizens in fall 2021. The State Department has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest.