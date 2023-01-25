Half Moon Bay suspect expected to face eight charges

Chunli Zhao was arrested in the parking lot of the sheriff’s Half Moon Bay Substation more than two hours after the shooting. (San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office)

(NewsNation) — Eight charges are expected after a shooter killed seven people in two shootings in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday.

The incidents were described as a workplace shooting by police, who have not offered any additional details on the motive behind the shootings. They arrested Chunli Zhao, 66, and he will appear in a San Mateo County court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said they expect to charge Zhao with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Zhao also faces a special circumstance allegation of multiple murder, as well as sentencing enhancements on each count for the use of a firearm, Wagstaffe said.

Authorities believe Zhao acted alone Monday when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and opened fire, killing four people and seriously wounding a fifth, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said. He then drove to a nearby farm where he had previously worked and killed an additional three people, said Eamonn Allen, a sheriff’s spokesperson.

Law enforcement officials have not specified if Zhao has a criminal history, but the San Francisco Chronicle reported that there had previously been a restraining order against him after he attacked a roommate and co-worker. In 2013, Zhao was accused of threatening to split a co-worker’s head open with a knife and separately tried to suffocate the man with a pillow, the Chronicle reported, based on court documents.

Authorities haven’t released the names of those killed in Half Moon Bay, but victims include migrant workers, which poses a challenge for identifying the victims and contacting their families. Five men and two women were killed, and as of Tuesday morning, authorities had identified just two of the victims.

Servando Martinez Jimenez said his brother Marciano Martinez Jimenez, who was a delivery person and manager at one of the farms, was among those killed. Servando Martinez Jimenez said his brother never mentioned Zhao or said anything about problems with other workers.

“He was a good person,” he said in Spanish of his brother. “He was polite and friendly with everyone. He never had any problems with anyone. I don’t understand why all this happened.”

Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, had lived in the United States for 28 years after arriving from the Mexican state of Oaxaca. Servando Martinez Jimenez said he is working with the Mexican consulate to get his brother’s body home.

KTVU also reported that a family member identified Jose Perez as one of the casualties and his younger brother Pedro Perez as the only survivor. Jose Perez left a family behind in Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.