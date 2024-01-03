Half of police department in Big Bend, Wisconsin, resigns

(NewsNation) — Five police officers in Big Bend, Wisconsin, resigned, leaving the village without half of its police force following an effort to disband the organization.

One of the officers referred to the village board’s failed effort to disband the police department as “harassment,” and a former chair of the Police and Fire Commission, who resigned last month, noted the department had done nothing wrong.

Village trustees initially voted to disband the police department and have services covered by the Waukesha County force as a cost-saving measure. After public outcry and the death of the police chief, they reversed the decision and signed a new contract to keep the force going.

Big Bend trustee Larry Long told local media the move came because of the cost of maintaining a police force, noting that sharing services with a neighboring town could save the village $250,000. Long also disputed the amount of fines the police association claimed to take in.

The force will cost $500,000 in 2024, half of the village’s budget. Fewer than 2,000 people live in the village.

The village isn’t the only small town to have seen the loss of police, with other towns struggling to keep departments open due to a shortage of law enforcement officers and budget difficulties, including offering competitive salaries to recruit officers.