Hammer-wielding group attacks and robs 2 men in Brooklyn: NYPD

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the location of the attack. The story has been updated.

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Police are searching for four assailants who attacked and robbed two men using hammers in Brooklyn last month, sending one of them to the hospital with a fractured skull, according to the NYPD.

The suspects approached the first victim, a 26-year-old man, and threatened him with hammers on North 7th Street on Feb. 18 around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. They stole his cellphone and the keys to his van, police said.

Police said the attackers pulled the second victim, a 36-year-old man, into the first victim’s van as he approached the vehicle. They then bludgeoned the man, hitting him multiple times in the head and body, police said.

First responders transported the 36-year-old victim in critical condition with a fractured skull and ruptured spleen, police said. He remained hospitalized, as of Friday.

The suspects fled the scene on foot. Police on Friday released photos of two of the suspects running from the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police sources told PIX11 News the victims are in a band together and were in traveling on tour when the attack happened.

