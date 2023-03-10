Suspect charged in NYC hazmat suit deli robberies, slaying

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — A suspect in the case of a hazmat suit-wearing gunman accused of killing a Manhattan deli clerk in a series of robberies across New York City was arrested after officials received a crucial tip.

Kimond Cyrus was allegedly seen on video wearing a hazmat suit, walking into a Manhattan deli around 11:30 p.m. on March 3 and fatally shooting a worker, 67-year-old Sueng Choi, in the head during a robbery, authorities said. Choi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also believe the 39-year-old suspect is connected to three other armed robberies through New York City, though charges are pending in connection to those incidents.

Investigators believe the three-borough robbery spree lasted from Feb. 25 to March 3, ending with the shooting death of Choi.

In another incident, a deli in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a white hazmat suit and a face mask, police said.

In each of the robberies, the gunman stole cash and cigarettes and make his getaway on a moped.

Police said they used a Crime Stoppers tip and surveillance video to track down Cyrus, who was arrested in the Bronx. At his apartment, police said they found his alleged getaway moped and a black handgun, possibly used in the murder.

Detectives also said they have video of Cyrus throwing away a white hazmat suit in the trash near his home.

“It took good old-fashioned detective work to bring this person to justice and I’m really pleased with the chief of detectives and his team,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference Thursday.

“It was another senseless shooting, committed without any thought, or fear of consequences. criminals must know they cannot act with impunity,” said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

Cyrus is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Meanwhile, Adams is encouraging store owners to enforce a no mask-wearing policy inside their stores which could help police catch criminals sooner.

“Face masks protected us from COVID but is really allowing criminals to exploit this. We can have public safety and health. They go together,” Adams said.

United Bodegas of America, which represents 15,000 businesses in New York City, supports having customers lower their masks inside stores.

NewsNation affiliate WPIX contribute to this report.