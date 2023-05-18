Hearing for Utah author accused of murder postponed

This photo provided by KPCW.org shows Kouri Richins at the KPCW studio in Park City, Utah, April 12, 2023. Richins was arrested on Monday, May 8, in Utah and is accused in charging documents of poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl at their home in Kamas, a small mountain town near Park City. (KPCW.org via AP)

(NewsNation) — A detention hearing for a Utah woman accused of killing her husband has been postponed.

Kouri Richins was scheduled to appear in front of a judge to see if she can be released on bond, but her lawyer has pushed for more time in the latest development in a case that has shocked the nation.

The Richins’ family home has been deadly quiet for the past few weeks. In the remote, upper class neighborhood surrounded by mountains, a lone package addressed to Richins sat on the front step, an indication of how quickly the family’s lives were turned upside down.

Richins is accused of killing her husband before writing a children’s book about helping kids cope with grief.

“He was 39. It took us all by shock. We have three little boys, 10 9 and 6, and we kind of, my kids and I kind of wrote this book about the different emotions and grieving processes that we’ve experienced last year,” Richins said in an interview promoting her book.

Less than a month ago, the author was on TV promoting her new children’s book “Are You With Me?” a story for kids learning how to cope with an unexpected loss.

Just weeks later, Richins was cuffed and locked up in the Summit County jail, charged with murdering her husband and the father of her three children, Eric Richins.

Local law enforcement said Richins bought $900 worth of fentanyl, which she placed in a Moscow Mule she gave to her husband in celebration closing on a new multi-million dollar, 20,000 square foot mega-mansion.

An autopsy showed Eric Richins had five times the lethal dose of fentanyl in his body when he died.

Neighbors said they were friends with the couple and Richins seemed like a loving, happy mother and wife, which made the recent news a complete shock.

Some believe she isn’t responsible for her husband’s death at all. One next-door neighbor told NewsNation Richins was as good woman, and the arrest hasn’t shaken that belief.

Soon, Richins will appear before a judge to determine whether or not she can be released from law enforcement custody. If she’s not considered a flight risk, bond will likely be granted and she’ll be released from the sheriff’s custody. If not, she’ll remain in jail until the trial begins.

Family members, however, say they don’t want Richings released for any reason whatsoever.