(NewsNation) — The trial for the man accused of the Fourth of July Parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois is set to start in February 2024.

Robert Crimo III plans to represent himself, NewsNation local affiliate WGN reports.

Crimo III faces more than 100 charges, including dozens of first-degree murder and attempted murder, WGN writes. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Seven people were killed and dozens wounded in the shooting.

