Homicide suspect escapes from GWU Hospital in DC

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — A homicide suspect escaped custody at George Washington University Hospital on Wednesday, NewsNation affiliate DC News Now reports.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) posted on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter) that 31-year-old Christopher Haynes escaped from the hospital just before 3:40 p.m.

George Washington University issued a shelter-in-place order Wednesday afternoon. In a post shortly after 4:35 p.m., officials said there was no report of anyone in the community being harmed.

At 6 p.m., the university administration sent out text messages saying the order would continue and canceling all evening events and activities.

The message stated, “In-person classes are canceled; faculty are encouraged to teach remotely where possible. Avoid the area around GW Hospital.”

“GW Hospital is coordinating with local authorities and monitoring the situation. The hospital remains fully operational,” the George Washington University Hospital said in a statement.

Christopher Patrick Haynes (Image courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

Haynes is a suspect in an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Police said that Haynes is 6 feet tall and weighs around 205 pounds. MPD said he was last seen with black handcuffs on his right wrist and was wearing a black T-shirt and gray shorts.

The police notice did not say if Haynes was armed, but it advised people not to engage if they saw him and to call 911.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.