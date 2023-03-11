Houston man kept woman captive for four years: reports

(NewsNation) — A Texas man has been charged with kidnapping a woman and holding her captive in a locked trailer in his mobile home for several years, according to media reports.

Abraham Bravo Segura, 42, is in jail on a $150,000 bond after being arrested on Wednesday, KTRK reports.

Segura, of Texas, a prosecutor said at a bond hearing Thursday, kept the woman inside a trailer for about four years, and all exits to the trailer were blocked. There were burglar bars on the windows, and three handguns were found inside, the prosecutor said. The fire department had to use power tools to cut through bars so they could get the victim out, according to KTRK.

Court records show the woman called for help from a phone inside the mobile home while Segura was at work. She told the Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he held her at gunpoint, and threatened to kill her, according to KTRK.

ABC News reports that Segura repeatedly tried to defend himself during his bond hearing, claiming the story was one-sided. Prosecutors replied that they aren’t going to argue the case during the hearing, as probable case was already found for bond.