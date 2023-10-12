Houston man charged with murder in 2022 shooting of shoplifter

Mark Winger, 58, was formally charged with murder and was booked into the Harris County Jail. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON (NewsNation) — A gun store employee who claimed self-defense in a 2022 fatal shooting of a man in southwest Houston was formally charged with murder last Thursday.

Mark Winger, 58, was indicted over the weekend for shooting and killing 36-year-old Terry Evans Jr. at the Carter’s Country store in June of last year.

In the shop’s surveillance video from that day, Evans is seen walking to the cash register and pulling something out of it. Two employees emerged, causing Evans to run into the parking lot. That’s when Winger opened fire toward Evans, striking him.

Evans was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Winger, an employee at the store, told investigators that he shot the man in self-defense. The case was then presented to a grand jury.

Winger was booked into the Harris County Jail on Friday after being formally charged and has since posted a $30,000 bond.

NewsNation affiliate KIAH contributed to this report.