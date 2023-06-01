I wish El Chapo got the death penalty: Ex-DEA official

(NewsNation) — Jack Riley, former deputy administrator for the Drug Enforcement Administration, told “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” that he wished notorious cartel leader “El Chapo” had gotten the death penalty.

“He is truly a mass murderer of grand proportions,” Riley said. “But I’m pretty certain he’s unhappy with where he is, and I like that just fine.”

Riley led the charge to bring Mexican cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán down in 2016.

And indeed, the cartel leader is unhappy where he is. Guzmán has complained about conditions in the U.S. prison system and wants to be transferred to Mexico.

In January, Guzmán wrote a letter to a federal judge, saying the situation in his Colorado jail cell was “inhumane” and “discriminatory.” He also complained about only being allowed nine telephone calls with his attorney in the last year.

He’s serving life in the nation’s most secure prison on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Guzmán, 64, was sentenced to life behind bars in the United States for a drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades.

The prison, also known as “The Alcatraz of the Rockies,” is home to some of the world’s most notorious terrorists and criminals. ADX Florence is the nation’s most secure prison.