More than 40 days later: No answers, no peace in Idaho killings

(NewsNation) — More than 40 days have passed since the killing of four University of Idaho students, and a suspect has not been named.

Below are key aspects from the case:

The homicides occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13 in Moscow, Idaho.

The students killed were Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Around noon the next day, a 911 call was received about an “unconscious individual” on one of the surviving roommates’ phones. Responding officers found the four students killed. (Police have declined to name who made the call, but said they are not being investigated as a suspect.)

Police say there were no signs of forced entry when they arrived to find a bloody and gruesome scene. “It was a pretty traumatic scene to find four dead college students in a residence,” Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told a local TV station.

“At this crime scene, we collected 103 pieces of individual evidence. We took approximately 4,000 photographs. We’ve come and conducted multiple 3D scans of the residence” said Idaho State Patrol Col. Kedrick Wills.

One of the many online theories concerns whether one victim, Kaylee Goncalves, actually had a stalker.

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin spoke with a vape shop manager in downtown Moscow, who said Goncalves’ friends implied she had a stalker during a visit to the shop three weeks prior to the murder.

Prosecutor Bill Thompson told NewsNation there has not been any suspicion of drugs playing a role in the killings.

“I think it’s fair to say that there have been people of interest to the investigators and everyone that they’ve identified so far, they’ve been able to exonerate. Perhaps ‘exonerate’ isn’t the best word. But they’ve been able to eliminate them as being an actual suspect. And we do not have a name of a person or persons who are actual suspects. That’s what they’re focusing on still,” Thompson said.

The ride-share driver who brought Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen home before they were killed shared exclusive details with NewsNation about the drive home.

Families and friends of the four victims delivered emotional tributes Nov. 30 as hundreds gathered at a campus vigil.

If you have information that could be helpful to law enforcement, you can contact them at their Tip Line: 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us, or go online to fbi.gov/moscowidaho.