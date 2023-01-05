Affidavit: Traffic and cell data helped identify Idaho suspect

(NewsNation) — On Nov. 13 — the morning four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death inside a house in Moscow, Idaho — the suspect’s vehicle, which was later determined to be a white Hyundai Elantra, made three initial passes by the residence and was later seen departing the area “at a high rate of speed,” according to investigators.

Authorities later reviewed video footage from the Washington State University campus where Bryan Kohberger was studying criminal justice and observed a vehicle matching the one seen on video near the Idaho crime scene.

According to investigators, the car was traveling from WSU toward Moscow around 2:44 a.m. and was later seen again near the WSU campus around 5:25 a.m.

In the days after the crime, the same vehicle was tracked at three different locations: on a license plate reader in Colorado on Dec. 13; during two Dec. 15 traffic stops in Indiana; and in Dec. 16 surveillance video in Pennsylvania, the state where Kohberger’s parents lived and where Kohberger was arrested Friday.

Authorities also used Kohberger’s cellphone records to link him to the crime.

According to the affidavit, Kohberger’s phone was near the victims’ residence at least 12 times between June 2022 and Nov. 13, 2022.

On all but one of those occasions, the phone was near the residence in the late-evening and early-morning hours.

Kohberger’s phone was near his residence in Pullman, Washington, at 2:47 a.m. on Nov.13. but did not appear on a network again until approximately 4:48 a.m., when it was detected south of Moscow.

Around 5:30 a.m., the phone was again detected in Pullman, which authorities say is “consistent with the phone traveling back to the Kohberger residence.”