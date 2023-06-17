Are there parallels between Bryan Kohberger and Ted Bundy?

(NewsNation) — As University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyers have requested a pause in his proceeding, some experts are drawing parallels between him and notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

National security contributor and former FBI special agent Tracy Walder joined “NewsNation Prime” to shed light on some of the similarities and differences between the two cases.

“I have no doubt that he was absolutely familiar with the Bundy case,” Tracy Walder said, pointing out that Kohberger was studying criminology. “Yes, certainly he went into a home where there were members of two different sororities in there.”

In 1979, Bundy was found guilty of killing two Florida State University students after breaking into their sorority house. He also brutally attacked two other women in the same house, who survived.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho by stabbing them to death in an apartment shared by the three female victims.

According to Walder, one of the important differences between the two cases is the suspects’ demeanors.

“Brian Kohberger, if we look at sort of the reporting that’s been done about him, um, he was not someone that I would say is charming. He’s not someone by all accounts, he was standoffish and he didn’t get along with a lot of people. Ted Bundy actually used his charm to commit a lot of his crimes,” Walder said.