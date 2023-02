(NewsNation) — Tracy Walder, former CIA officer and FBI special agent, joined “NewsNation Prime” to break down how a Bluetooth speaker could provide evidence in the Idaho killings case.

Walder discusseds forensics and cybersecurity expert Clark Walton’s analysis of how Bluetooth technology, both in victim Kaylee Goncalves’ bedroom as well as in the suspect’s car, could be used as evidence in the case.

Watch Walder’s interview in the player above.