(NewsNation) — Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old accused in the killings of four University of Idaho students, is due back in court Friday for a hearing that a NewsNation legal contributor said could dictate the tone of the entire trial.

Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen were found dead at an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, last November. A county coroner said the students all died from stab wounds and were likely asleep at the time.

Investigators used genetic genealogy to link Kohberger to the crime. They created a DNA profile from a knife sheath found at the scene to do so, but recent court documents by his defense dispute the nature of the science used to identify Kohberger.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are pushing for the death penalty.

Now, Kohberger is due in Latah County Court at 10:30 a.m. PT. His hearing Friday deals with his defense lawyer’s request for a motion to stay proceedings and a motion to compel discovery, according to KTVB.

NewsNation legal contributor Jesse Weber said the hearing determines what the trial will look like.

“Tomorrow could dictate what we’re actually going to see, what the potential defense can be, and when this trial is actually going to take off,” Weber said.

One big issue Weber expects the hearing to focus on is whether the defense has a right to the prosecution’s evidence on genetic genealogy.

“When I say that, I mean all of the communications between lab personnel and these databases, whether or not other profiles were developed of potentially other suspects,” Weber told NewsNation’s Nichole Berlie. “If the defense gets everything that they want, a full spectrum of how investigators used genetic genealogy to track to Bryan Kohberger, that could ultimately delay the trial.”