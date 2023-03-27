Bryan Kohberger: What’s happened since the Idaho killings?

(NewsNation) — The stabbings of four University of Idaho students in their Moscow home drew attention from across the country last November.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, who stands accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, has been in jail for about three months. Since then, there has been more information about him that has come out.

In a Sunday special edition of “Banfield,” Ashleigh Banfield went through these new revelations and took a deep dive into Kohberger, including his life in jail and new theories about him.

