‘BTK’ killer’s daughter: Stain follows family forever

(NewsNation) — Kerri Rawson, the daughter of serial killer Dennis Rader, told NewsNation that Bryan Kohberger’s alleged murder “stain” will follow his family forever.

“Kohberger’s family, allegedly, we’re crime victims, and we need to be supported and advocated for,” Rawson said during an appearance on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

Rader, more commonly known as “BTK,” which stands for bind, torture and kill, was convicted of killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991 in 2005. Kohberger likely studied the “BTK” murders, and it remains a mystery if the two ever actually had any contact.

Kohberger is accused in the five-count indictment of entering an off-campus home on Nov. 13 and then stabbing and killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Members of Kohberger’s family were not present in the courtroom Monday for his arraignment. In January, they released a statement that they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children” and that they “pray each day for them.”

Bryan Kohberger’s family released a statement saying there are no words that can adequately express the sadness they feel for the victims families. They say they have cooperated with law enforcement “to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence…”

Full statement: pic.twitter.com/rWnS87oqY8 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 1, 2023

“We just we have to carry around the burden of what our family member did. … We didn’t know. My family is still being accused of hiding things, or somehow being involved in my father’s actions. Seven of my father’s murders happened before I was born,” Rawson said.

Prosecutors now have 60 days to seek the death penalty for Kohberger. The case is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 2 and could take as many as six weeks to complete.