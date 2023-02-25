Can photos found on Kohberger’s phone tie him to Idaho victims?

(NewsNation) — Idaho killings suspect reportedly had photos of one of the female victims on his phone, but what does this mean for his case?

Former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss the new reports and provide insights into how the past of the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, could show a pattern of aggression.

“If he had photos on his celphone, it directly ties him back to the occupants of that house,” said Walder. “This is one step closer to tying him to that.”

See the entire interview with Walder in the player above.