Criminologist: Early demolition of Idaho college killing house ‘doesn’t make sense’

(NewsNation) — Demolishing the home where four University of Idaho students were killed before a trial has begun is a mistake, a criminologist told NewsNation.

“I feel as a criminologist that this home represents the crime scene,” said Dr. Debbie Goodman. “And it would be important for this jury that we don’t even have selected yet. Nor do we have a trial date yet. We have a demolition date. And I just do not think this makes sense.”

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths at the rental house just a block from the university campus in Moscow, Idaho, last November. A judge entered a not-guilty plea on Kohberger’s behalf earlier this year. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has said he intends to seek the death penalty.

While University of Idaho President Scott Green said the home represents a “grim reminder” of the murders, Goodman doesn’t believe destroying the home immediately will bring justice any sooner.

“I don’t think that (destroying the home) means the atrocity goes away,” she said. “If anything, to keep it intact allows a jury the opportunity to look at the interior.”

The home where students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed was given to the university earlier this year, and university officials plan to begin demolition on Dec. 28.