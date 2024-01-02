Demolished Idaho home buried to prevent souvenir hunting

(NewsNation) — NewsNation has learned exclusively that after the University of Idaho house was demolished, the remaining pieces of the home were taken to a solid processing facility and buried deep underground, due to concern that some people would try to take souvenirs.
The University of Idaho made the decision to demolish the house, where four college students were killed. It was a decision that has set off a lot of emotions, especially since accused killer Bryan Kohberger’s trial date has been delayed.
Shanon Gray, the lawyer for the families of victims Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen and Xana Kernodle, told “CUOMO” on Tuesday that seeing the house come down was a “gut punch.”
“I didn’t realize that I would react to it so strongly, but watching it was hard. So very emotional … seeing that house come down,” Gray said.
The university said that the house served as a painful reminder for students on campus, despite family members of the victims arguing that the house could be a crucial piece of evidence.
Gray said that the line of communication between the prosecution and the families of the victims have “always been pretty poor.”
“When I spoke with Steve and Kristi (Goncalves), it was a long day seeing that. So very emotional for Steve and Kristi seeing that house come down,” Gray added.
Kohberger is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. They were stabbed to death in November 2022.
Kohberger entered a not guilty plea in May of 2023. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.
