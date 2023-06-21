DNA evidence is ‘tipping point’ for Kohberger: Criminologist

(NewsNation) — Newly released court documents in the case of suspected killer Bryan Kohberger reveal his DNA is a statistical match to the DNA found on the knife sheath discovered at the crime scene. One expert says this is a “tipping point” in the case.

“DNA does not lie. People lie. This is huge evidence. This is extremely significant for this prosecution in presenting his DNA at this crime scene. I think this individual, as smart as he thought he was, made a colossal mistake. This is the tipping point in this case,” said criminologist Debbie Goodman.

Goodman joined “NewsNation Now” to explain the evidence, saying the science shows the DNA is “5.37 octillion times more likely” to be Kohberger’s, according to the court documents.

Kobherger is on trial for the deaths of four University of Idaho teens. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in an apartment shared by the three women in November 2022.