Family of Idaho college killing victim wants answers on alibis

(NewsNation) — The family of Kaylee Goncalves questioned if police were too quick to clear some of the people connected to the case in which Kaylee and three other college students were killed in a rental home near the University of Idaho campus in Moscow, Idaho.

Speaking to NewsNation’s Brian Entin, the family says since the Nov. 13 killings, police have ruled out a number of people as potential suspects, something they would like more information on.

“A few of the names that have been circulating around, I think it’s hard not to dig into this and I don’t know how much of that is we have so little information from law enforcement, and how much of it is really a sister or a father’s intuition,” said Alivea Goncalves, Kaylee’s sister.

“I just feel like there’s been a couple individuals that were cleared very fast that maybe should not have been,” said Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee’s mother.

The family is asking for clarity to help them understand why authorities were able to clear some persons involved so quickly.

“I don’t know what would prevent you from sharing someone’s alibi,” said Steve Goncalve, Kaylee’s father.

So far, police have cleared the person who called 911 to report an unconscious person, as well as the food truck driver Kaylee and Madison Mogen stopped at shortly before the killings occurred.

Two roommates in the house at the time of the attack survived, and a sixth person was also named on the lease. Police have ruled them out as suspects as well.

A person wearing a hooded sweatshirt near the food truck was also not involved, according to police.

The family also notes that Kaylee made phone calls to her ex-boyfriend the night of her death, which they say was normal and unrelated to the killings.

The family told NewsNation they just want to understand the process better, as the investigation approaches its fourth week.

“We don’t want to make more victims out of innocent people,” Steve said.

NewsNation has been covering this story from the beginning, and will continue its investigation in a special hour on Sunday. National correspondent Brian Entin will host “Special Report: Idaho Murder Mystery” on Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NewsNation. Here’s how you can watch.