Family of Kaylee Goncalves speaks about reports of stalker

(NewsNation) — With information floating around about the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students and internet intrigue in the case, several rumors have swirled online about the victims. One of the theories is that victim Kaylee Goncalves had a stalker.

While sitting down for an interview with NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the Goncalves family said they are not aware of Kaylee having a stalker ahead of the Nov. 13 murders.

“She’s a pretty girl, her friends are really pretty. So them attracting attention was pretty common wherever they went. So I think she had attracted attention, whether that’s a dedicated person following her around, maybe not. I do believe that the officers looked into it, and I believe what they said that there was no evidence there,” Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, said.

On Nov. 22, authorities said that after sifting through “hundreds of pieces of information related to this topic,” they believe there is no evidence to indicate that Kaylee had a stalker. Police added that they have not been able to identify a possible stalker or even verify that one existed.

When asked if the Goncalves family is confident in the investigation by Moscow police, Kaylee’s sister suggested that it depends on the moment.

“I think it’s hard to say this way or that. They’re obviously holding it very tight to chest, which could either be a really, really, great sign, or really, really, bad sign. And I think depending on not even the day, but the hour, especially my dad and I, we go back and forth between they got this and kind of falling apart a little bit. And you know, really looking at specific events that have been strange or maybe should have been looked into more in our eyes,” Alivea Goncalves said.

The Goncalves family questioned if investigators have been too quick to rule out some people potentially linked to the case.

“A few of the names that have been circulating around, I think it’s hard not to dig into this and I don’t know how much of that is we have so little information from law enforcement, and how much of it is really a sister or a father’s intuition,” said Alivea Goncalves, Kaylee’s sister.

“I just feel like there’s been a couple individuals that were cleared very fast that maybe should not have been,” added Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee’s mother.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin confirmed Sunday that Kaylee’s injuries were “significantly more brutal” than the other three victims: Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21 and Xana Kernodle, 20. According to Entin, Goncalves’ injuries were significantly more brutal than her best friend Mogen, which may end up being a very important piece of evidence when it comes to determining who the target was in the attack.

The Moscow community continues to mourn the students killed in the stabbings, as the investigation has not seen much apparent progress. Any suspects or persons of interest have not been publicly identified in the case.

Investigators are still looking for context and clues surrounding the quadruple murder case. Information can be submitted to detectives in the following ways:

Tip Line: 208-883-7180

Email: tipline@ci.moscow.id.us

Digital Media: fbi.gov/moscowidaho