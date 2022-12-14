MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Detectives retrieved hours of footage from a Moscow gas station Tuesday that captured a white sedan speeding by the night four University of Idaho students were killed at their nearby home, according to a report.

Police now want to speak to the driver. News about the surveillance footage comes after Moscow police announced last week that they were looking for the occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra who may have “critical information.”

An overnight assistant manager at the gas station told Fox News she’s been analyzing the tapes during her downtime and claims she saw a white sedan speed by around 3:45 a.m. Nov. 13.

The employee, who requested her name be withheld for her safety while the killer or killers remain on the loose, said on Monday night she spotted the car and emailed a screenshot to a police tip address.

The license plate is currently unknown, but investigators believe the occupant, or occupants, of the car, may have “critical information to share regarding this case.”

According to the Fox report, law enforcement officials who identified themselves as state detectives arrived at the gas station and collected the eight hours of footage around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities returned to the police station after retrieving the tapes, Fox reported. They have not commented on their findings.