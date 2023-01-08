Former FBI special agent on Idaho suspect: ‘He lashed out’

(NewsNation) — With so many questions still unanswered, chilling details of the Idaho college killings have been revealed in recent days.

Is there a narrative emerging based on information released by authorities so far in the case?

Based on the details former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has analyzed, she thinks suspect Bryan Kohberger has struggled with acceptance and may have a possible hatred toward women. This information has not been verified by investigators in Moscow, Idaho.

In the video above, Coffindaffer say she believes the suspected killer, “lashed out.”