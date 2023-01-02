(NewsNation) — Kerri Rawson, the daughter of serial killer Dennis Rader, is speaking out, saying the family of the man accused of killing four Idaho students is likely “going through utter hell.”

“After being raised by a psychopath, I do know that they can hide very easily, that they can put on several masks … saying to you what you think they think you want to hear,” Rawson said in an exclusive interview with NewsNation’s Brian Entin. Her father was more commonly known as “BTK.”

It recently was disclosed that Bryan Kohberger — arrested in the stabbing deaths of four Idaho college students — previously studied under serial killer expert Dr. Katherine Ramsland. Ramsland is known for having developed a close relationship with Rader, raising questions of whether Kohberger and Rader ever communicated.

“Knowing how personally connected Ramsland is to my father, I would not be surprised if Kohberger had at least tried to write my father,” Rawson said. “It concerns me that my father continues to have access to the public and the public has access to my father.

“You can be an expert on psychopaths, and they’re still going to trick you,” she said.