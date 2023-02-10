Prosecution in Kohberger trial requests gag order extension

FILE – Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were killed near campus — and two weeks after a suspect was arrested and charged with the crime — the picturesque school grounds are starting to feel a little closer to normal. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool, File)

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — The prosecution in the case of Bryan Kohberger, the main suspect accused of killing four college students in Idaho, has again asked the judge to limit the defense’s ability to speak publicly on it.

The latest request would prevent victim Kaylee Goncalves’ lawyer from speaking to the media about the case. The prosecution argues that defense attorney Shanon Gray has special access to information through his clients and a gag order should apply.

The prosecution in the Bryan Kohberger case filed a motion to keep gag order in place.

They are responding to victim Kaylee Goncalves' lawyer asking judge to allow him to speak.

Prosecutors argue attorney has special access to info through his clients and gag order should apply. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 10, 2023

Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall previously granted a similar request in January when she barred all attorneys for the families of victims from speaking out publicly.

Thirty news outlets have asked the Idaho Supreme Court to overturn that order, contending it violates the right to free speech by prohibiting it from happening in the first place, according to The Associated Press.

Police allege Bryan Kohberger is responsible for killing Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. All were University of Idaho students and found stabbed to death inside their off-campus rental home around noon Nov. 13.

Kohberger was arrested last month in Pennsylvania and extradited to Idaho, where he remains in jail awaiting trial. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for late June.

NewsNation writer Tyler Wornell and The Associated Press contributed to this report.