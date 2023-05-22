Goncalves family speaks on Kohberger arraignment

Candles and flowers are left at a make-shift memorial honoring four slain University of Idaho students outside the Mad Greek restaurant in downtown Moscow, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Police discovered the bodies of the four students at home near campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, and said the killer or killers used a knife or bladed weapon in the targeted attack. Two of the victims, 21-year-old Madison Mogen and 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, were servers at Mad Greek. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios)

(NewsNation) — The family of Idaho stabbing victim Kaylee Goncalves issued a statement as suspect Bryan Kohberger was arraigned in court.

“The family would like to thank everyone for continuing to follow this case and keep the memories of Kaylee, Maddie, Xana and Ethan alive. They are what is important not the Defendant. We are thankful that the Latah County District Attorneys Office finally took the case to a GJ and came back with an indictment. At the same time we are disappointed that the judicial process has not been more efficient in addressing the Gag order. This is just the beginning of a long journey for all the families and we are thankful for your continued support and coverage,” the statement reads.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in an apartment shared by the three women in November, 2022. The deaths of the four University of Idaho students sent shockwaves through the small community of Moscow, Idaho.

In the aftermath of the stabbings, speculation swirled around the identity of the killer until Kohberger, a Ph.D student at the University of Washington studying criminal justice, was arrested in December.

Last week, Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of murder and one count of burglary. He was arraigned Monday, staying silent as his lawyers entered a not guilty plea in court. Prosecutors now have 60 days to say if they will seek the death penalty in the case.

Currently, Kohberger’s trial is set for Oct. 2. He is being held without bond and is expected to remain in the Latah County jail until then.