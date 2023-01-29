How strong is the evidence against Bryan Kohberger?

(NewsNation) — Former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder breaks down the prosecution’s case against Bryan Kohberger and explores potential holes in the affidavit.

Walder addresses four pieces of evidence the defense could claim is not strong enough to find Kohberger guilty, namely, the DNA evidence found at the scene, imperfect cellphone tower data, eyewitness accounts and Kohberger’s car.

Though each piece of evidence on its own might not have been sufficient, it’s all the pieces together that make the case against Kohberger.

Analyzing the potential holes in the prosecution’s case, Walder said, “It’s about the totality of the evidence.”

Watch the full interview with Tracy Walder in the video above.