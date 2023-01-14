Idaho suspect said he felt ‘no emotion,’ ‘little remorse’: Reports

(NewsNation) — New reports show Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger had posted in an online forum and in messages to friends discussing his struggles with mental health.

In messages obtained by the New York Times, a teenage Kohberger allegedly described suicidal thoughts, saying he felt “no emotion” and “little remorse.”

Former CIA and FBI agent Tracy Walder discussed Kohberger’s mental health as well as a rare neurological condition called “visual snow” during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Prime.”

“Well, I think really, what’s standing out is this is clearly someone who was struggling, you know, with their mental health, and these kind of online musings,” Walder said. “I have to wonder if they were almost sort of a cry for help.”

