Idaho college killings: Bryan Kohberger waives right to speedy trial

MOSCOW, IDAHO – JUNE 27: Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by August Frank-Pool/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last fall, waived his right to a speedy trial Wednesday.

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin said this means the suspected killer’s trial will no longer happen in October. It was previously set to begin on Oct. 2 in Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger’s defense told the judge in the case they were not ready to set a new trial date. They also plan to file a motion against having cameras in the courtroom during the trial.

Kohberger is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20,. They were stabbed to death in November 2022.

Kohberger entered a not guilty plea in May. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.