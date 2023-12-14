Idaho college killings: Demolition set for King Road house

The home on King Road is currently boarded up with a chain link fence surrounding it. (Photo: NewsNation)

(NewsNation) — The University of Idaho is moving forward with tearing down the off-campus rental home where four students were fatally stabbed last year. Demolition of the King Road house in Moscow is set for the morning of Dec. 28.

Suspect Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the rental home. The students were found dead in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

Before the King Road house is destroyed, Kohberger’s defense team will access it as they prepare their case. According to the University of Idaho, the defense indicated they want to take pictures, collect measurements, and possibly gather drone footage of the house. They are expected to do so Thursday and Friday.

The house was given to the university earlier this year. Since then, the university said it has been their intention to demolish it after the killings.

“It is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there,” University President Scott Green said. “While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue.”

A news release from the university said the decision to tear down the house during winter break was made in an effort to decrease further impact on students living in that area.

The demolition of the house has been delayed at least twice since the killings. Goncalves’ parents fought in the past to pause the demolition, insisting it would be “good for the case.”

In late October, the FBI accessed the house to gather measurements and images as part of the quadruple homicide investigation. The university said the scanning done by the FBI will allow prosecutors to create visual aids that may be used in trial.

A trial date has not been set for Kohberger yet. He was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania more than a month after the killings.

Kohberger faces four charges of first-degree murder and one charge of burglary. He entered a not guilty plea in May. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.