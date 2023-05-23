Idaho college killings: Moscow house now boarded up, guarded

(NewsNation) — Months after an announcement about the forthcoming demolition of the house where four University of Idaho students were killed, the Moscow, Idaho, home is still standing.

What’s next for the property?

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin said the home, at 1122 King Road, is still boarded up and guarded by security personnel stationed in a small blue hut.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death by alleged suspect Bryan Kohberger on November 2022.

The deaths of the four students sent shockwaves through the small community of Moscow, Idaho.

Criminologist Dr. Debbie Goodman insists the DNA evidence against Kohberger is “surefire.”

“The fact that we have this knife sheath… we are now able to take that. Our investigators have done a tremendous job. … They have aligned the composition of what’s on that knife sheath with trash that had been discarded in the family home of the Kohberger’s. There is alignment. That, I believe as a criminologist, is going to be a central feature in this case,” Goodman said.

Kohberger’s trial is currently set for Oct. 2.