Idaho stabbing victims will receive posthumous degrees

(NewsNation) — The four University of Idaho students killed in an off-campus stabbing in November will receive posthumous degrees in their areas of study, the university announced.

Ethan Chapin 20, will be awarded a certficate in recreation, sport and tourism management, and Xana Kernodle, 20, will receive a certificate in marketing. Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, will receive their bachelor’s degrees in marketing and general studies, respectively.

The students’ bodies were discovered Nov. 13 at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. Their deaths sent a wave of grief through the Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Washington State University is located.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old graduate student studying criminal justice at Washington State University, is charged with first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the students’ deaths.

Another student, Guadalupe Ruiz — who was not involved in the stabbings — will receive a posthumous bachelor’s degree in criminology. Ruiz was killed in an August car wreck.

The university’s spring commencement ceremonies begin May 13 and will include Winter 2022 graduates.



“Our students have endured and persevered in their time at the university and are ready to go out into the world and make a difference,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said in an official statement.

