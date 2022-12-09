Idaho college killings: Victim would have graduated this winter

(NewsNation) — While the Idaho college killings remain largely unsolved, there was a slightly different mood prevalent on Friday in Moscow.

Classes are wrapping up before finals next week. Parents are beginning to arrive in town for winter graduation.

At the University of Idaho, there are few students to see as the student population is dispersed.

“They’ve all moved their classes online because one, it’s more convenient but also, the campus made a good policy of working with the students the way they need to be worked with,” said Moscow resident Andrew Tucker. “Make it as easy as possible for them to be successful even when we don’t have answers.”

Tucker does outside work for the university and says there is growing frustration over the lack of answers in the case.

It’s been nearly a month since the murders of four students in an off-campus home, and police have yet to make any arrests or reveal much about their investigation.

Students remain on edge.

“It’s been different but, I mean, it’s really cool to see everyone support each other and come together in this time,” said University of Idaho senior Harleigh Johnson. “I think we’ve all done a good job of checking in with each other.”

Saturday is winter graduation, and the university will be handing out degrees to 565 students.

Stabbing victim Kaylee Goncalves was supposed to be among those graduating.

The university tells NewsNation that the commencement will include an acknowledgment of the tragedy and a moment of silence.

On Thursday night, NewsNation got exclusive footage of investigators at the murder scene. They were inside the home, going from room to room for just over a half hour.

Moscow police refused to comment on why they were there.

The overriding sentiment as a killer remains on the loose is that residents want more answers from law enforcement.

“That continual lack of transparency … We live in Moscow in a murder mystery right now,” Tucker said. “That’s kind of the going feeling is that no one knows how to feel about it. There’s not enough information to make good decisions for the rest of the public.”

Moscow police continue to divert tips and calls to the FBI due to an overwhelming response to the plea for information about a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra.

Customs and border patrol is also on alert at all U.S. ports of entry.

The Idaho Statesman reported that one resident of this neighborhood thought he heard a scream the morning of the murders but thought nothing of it until hearing about what happened.

He’s also told investigators about seeing a black luxury SUV parked in the area that he hadn’t seen around before.

FILE – A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets on Nov. 30, 2022, during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car that was seen near where the students were stabbed to death last month, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Information can be submitted:

Tip Line: 208-883-7180

Email: tipline@ci.moscow.id.us

Digital Media: fbi.gov/moscowidaho