Judge could decide on demolition of Idaho house crime scene

(NewsNation) — NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield got an exclusive look at the second letter the University of Idaho sent to the victims’ family members after some voiced concerns about the pending demolition of the house where the killings took place.

In March, the university sent an initial letter to the families detailing their plan to demolish the house.

Many of the family members were not OK with the plan and sent an official request to the university asking that it be kept standing until the trial of Bryan Kohberger is complete.

The home is currently boarded up with a chain link fence surrounding it and a security officer standing guard outside to make sure no one gets into the scene.

“At this juncture, I intend to keep our communications at the level of correspondence between counsel,” the letter begins.

“I do want to inform you that I have determined to directly request from prosecution and defense counsel a formal indication whether they have any objection to demolition of the property as planned by the university,” the letter continues. “If there is any objection, I will ask that the issue be brought to the presiding judge for a determination whether the university should be stayed from demolition? And if so, whether the house should be placed back under the jurisdiction and protection of law enforcement.”

As the university sees it, in other words, their next move is to go to the prosecutors and to the defense and ask them if they have problems with the demolition of the house.

If either of those two parties brings up a problem, then the university says they will request that the judge be the arbiter.

