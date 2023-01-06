Idaho house to remain crime scene until at least Feb. 1

(NewsNation) — The house where four University of Idaho students were killed will remain a crime scene until at least Feb. 1, an Idaho judge ordered last week.

The house in Moscow, Idaho, will be locked and crime tape will remain, according to the court order, which NewsNation reviewed Friday.

The order means “the home and outbuildings, trailers, vehicles and (yard)” must be preserved, but it does not require police to remain at the scene.

Court filings show 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger’s defense team asked for the scene to be preserved, and the judge agreed.

On Friday, investigators were seen loading covered mattresses and other furniture into the back of several pickup trucks outside the home. It’s unclear whether the furniture belonged to the four victims or the two surviving roommates.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” that authorities may be removing items from the house “possibly, for further defense evaluation.” “Nothing about this crime scene made a lot of sense,” Coffindaffer added.

The court order also requires that “all samples and evidence collected or generated by the state” be held and preserved for the defense.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 13 deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.