Idaho killings: Crews remove belongings from King Road house

(NewsNation) — Crews have started to clean out the house in Moscow, Idaho, where four college students were brutally murdered, according to the University of Idaho.

The off-campus rental home at 1122 King Road was the center of a massive quadruple murder investigation in the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen.

The University of Idaho said Tuesday the home and its contents have been released by the court. All victim’s belongings are being moved out immediately and provided to the families, which will take several weeks.

On Monday, suspect Bryan Kohberger was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths the four students. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against Kohberger.

The state, in the court notice, said it found several aggravating factors in the stabbing deaths, which Idaho law requires in order to pursue the death penalty.

Some of the victims’ family members are concerned about the demolition of the house where the killings took place before Kohberger’s trial, NewsNation’s “Banfield” reported in March. They’re concerned that if the jury wanted to visit the crime scene, they’d no longer be able to do so. Kohberger’s trial date is set for October 2.

Once the house is demolished, a memorial and garden will be established, according to a February memo from the president of the university. The plans for this have not yet been made public.