Idaho killings: Kohberger hearing on cameras scheduled for Friday

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — There’s a heated battle over the presence of cameras in the courtroom as Bryan Kohberger faces charges related to the killing of four University of Idaho students.

A hearing to rule on whether or not cameras are allowed in the courtroom is scheduled for Friday, September 1.

Last week, Kohberger’s attorneys filed a motion to remove cameras from the courtroom, arguing photographers have not followed a judge’s instruction to not focus solely on Kohberger.

“A defendant on trial for a specific crime is entitled to his day in court, not a stadium, or a city or a nationwide arena. … Similarly, Kohberger is entitled to defend himself against capital criminal charges without cameras focused on his fly,” his lawyers wrote.

Kohberger is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. They were stabbed to death in November 2022.

Last week, Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial.

This means the suspected killer’s trial will no longer happen in October. It was previously set to begin October 2 in Moscow, Idaho. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

