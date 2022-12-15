Idaho killings: Moscow police sort through 22,000 Hyundai Elantras

(NewsNation) — Moscow, Idaho, police investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that are similar to the one seen in video recorded near where four University of Idaho students were killed.

Investigators believe whoever occupied the car may have “critical information to share regarding this case.” They are sorting through “significant amounts of video content” and have received “valuable leads,” Moscow police said Thursday, but still seek more information from the public.

“Investigators would like to thank the community and public for recent information provided about the vehicle and the spike in tips,” MPD said in a news release. “The FBI is prioritizing and vetting those tips for use in the investigation.”

Detectives have hours of footage from a Moscow gas station that captured a white sedan speeding by the scene of the slayings. An overnight assistant manager at the gas station told Fox News that she saw the white sedan speed by around 3:45 a.m. Nov. 13, the day the students were found stabbed to death. Moscow detectives have also asked for any and all video from area residents and businesses

The four University of Idaho victims were Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20 and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The three women were roommates, and Kernodle was dating Chapin.

More than a month after the slayings, no suspects are in custody, and no weapon has been located.

Information can be submitted to:

Tip Line — 208-883-7180

Email — tipline@ci.moscow.id.us

Digital media — fbi.gov/moscowidaho

NewsNation’s Cassie Buchman contributed to this report.