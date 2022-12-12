Idaho killings: Police to release new update Monday

FILE – Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car that was seen near where the students were stabbed, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(NewsNation) — The Moscow Police Department is expected to release an update Monday on the killings of four University of Idaho students, officials told NewsNation.

It has been nearly one month since the brutal killings and investigators continue to search for leads.

As police continue to search for a suspect, the community desperately waits for answers and is living in fear since the killer remains on the loose and could possibly still be on the Idaho campus.

Neighbors no longer want to comment on the case and locals wonder why a full month hasn’t yielded more answers.

One former FBI special agent believes the suspect is someone familiar with the property.

“I actually think that it’s highly possible that he has integrated himself back into the community,” said former FBI special agent Tracy Walder. “I am going to say ‘he’ because my gut tells me that it is a male, what this person tells me is that yes, he is very much a cold-hearted killer.”

Police have yet to publicly name any suspects or persons of interest. But no offer of a reward has some speculating that there is one.

Speculation is rampant since police have been tight-lipped, other than a specific plea for information about a white Hyundai Elantra.

Online sleuths continue to raise questions about a student who interacted with two of the victims at a food truck and the roommates who slept through the killings.

Online threats have police considering criminal charges against those crossing the line.



