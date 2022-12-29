As tips roll in, scene of Idaho killings to get professional cleaning

The home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022, is seen in late November after the victims’ vehicles were towed away. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(NewsNation) — The residence where four University of Idaho students were found brutally stabbed to death will undergo a professional cleaning on Friday morning, according to the Moscow police department.

In a video on social media, Moscow Police Chief James Fry alerted the community to the upcoming activity at the King Road residence.

“Part of the reason we are doing that is because of the biohazards as well as the chemicals that were used during the investigations,” Fry said.

There is no timeline for the completion of the cleaning, according to police, but the property will be returned to the property management company when finished.

The 6-bedroom rental has been under guard and surrounded by crime tape since the quadruple murders on Nov. 13. Moscow Police patrol officers will be in the area to keep the roadways open.

Fry also provided an update on the number of tips investigators have received.

According to Fry, investigators continue processing and working through more than 9,025 emailed tips, 4,575 phone tips, 6,050 digital media submissions and have conducted over 300 interviews.

“We have received a lot more tips here recently,” Fry said. “And we are continuing to investigate those and follow up on those.”

Police have yet to identify a suspect and say only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public.

In Moscow, Idaho, there are reminders of the murder mystery that has remained unsolved.

Almost every business is displaying a poster for tips and information about the killings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle inside an off-campus home.

On Dec. 7, Moscow police removed many of the victims’ personal belongings from the residence for return to their families.

“It’s still very sad, scary, still locking our doors which is new, never did before,” Hans Winckler, a Moscow resident, said during NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”