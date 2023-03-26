Idaho theory: Kohberger only intended to kill one victim

(NewsNation) — Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin last November in a Moscow, Idaho, home. The quadruple homicide case has drawn attention across the country.

With high interest in the killings, many people have tried to piece together the case with several theories of what could have happened floating around the internet.

Daily Mail reporter Caitlyn Becker says she believes Kohberger never intended to kill all four students and that only one student may have been a target, but his alleged plan went awry. That theory has not been confirmed to NewsNation by authorities.

