Idaho Murder Mystery: Inside the case of the student deaths

(NewsNation) — As four families mourn and a community waits for answers, NewsNation is remembering the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin as police search for answers.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin traveled to Idaho for in-depth coverage of the killings of four Idaho students that remains unsolved, including an exclusive look inside the Idaho crime lab analyzing evidence.

Entin also sat down with the Goncalves family to discuss reports that Kaylee Goncalves had a stalker and recent revelations that her injuries were more severe than Mogen’s, though the two were sleeping in the same bed when they were stabbed.

Police have not announced any major suspects in the case or found the weapon used in the stabbings, as students returned to campus following the Thanksgiving holiday amid fears the killer could still be in the community.

