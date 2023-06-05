Idaho murders: Chapin’s family won’t attend Kohberger trial

Bryan Kohberger, facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students last fall, is taken by sheriff’s deputies from the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

(NewsNation) — Idaho victim Ethan Chapin’s mother said her family won’t be attending suspect Bryan Kohbgerger’s upcoming trial.

Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, declined to enter a plea in court, electing to remain silent at his arraignment last month. That choice led the judge to enter not guilty pleas for the murder and burglary charges Kohberger is facing. His trial date is set for October 2, and he could face the death penalty if convicted.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in an apartment shared by the three women in November 2022. The deaths of the four University of Idaho students sent shockwaves through the small community of Moscow, Idaho.

Chapin’s mother, Stacy Chapin, said Monday during an appearance on NBC’s “TODAY” show that her and her family won’t attend the trial because it wouldn’t be energy “well spent.”

“(The trial) does not change the outcome of our family and it’s energy that we need to put into healing our kids and getting back to a new family dynamic,” Stacy Chapin said. “We let the prosecutors do their job and we do our job in our family.”

As part of their healing process, Chapin’s family started ethanssmile.org with hopes of raising enough money in Ethan’s memory to provide four-year scholarships for students wanting to attend the University of Idaho.

Stacy Chapin also revealed on “TODAY” that she wrote a children’s book, “The Boy Who Wore Blue,” about Ethan.